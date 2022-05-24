PM Barzani has ‘fruitful’ meeting with UAE ministers

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani held a series of meetings with a number of UAE ministers, including the Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, and the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

In their meeting, the officials discussed ways to strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE, especially in the economic, commercial, and investment fields.

Following the meeting, Barzani tweeted that he had a “fruitful” meeting with the Emirati ministers.

“We’ve made progress since we last met,” he added, noting that a memorandum of understanding has been activated and cross-government “priorities identified”.

Kurdistan Region and UAE businesses have been brought together, and they are now “exploring support for macroeconomic policies.”

Prime Minister Barzani also participated in a panel discussion entitled ‘A New Security Architecture in the Middle East’ with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Jordan. During that meeting, he stressed the importance of the Iraqi constitution for the Kurdistan Region.

