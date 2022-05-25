Politics

PM Barzani discusses micro-finance for startups and scholarships with Dutch finance minister

author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) meeting the Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Davos 2022 WEF22 World Economic Forum 2022 Masrour Barzani Krg

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed micro-finance for startups, scholarships, and vocational training with the finance minister of the Netherlands, Sigrid Kaag, on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Barzani met Kaag on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, where they discussed bilateral ties in agriculture and trade, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

“We partner with the Netherlands on security, reform, and private sector growth,” Barzani tweeted following the meeting.

According to the KRG statement, the two officials also discussed fostering bilateral agricultural ties.

“Our people are our richest asset,” Barzani told the Dutch official.

In late May, the Dutch minister of justice visited the Kurdistan Region, where he met with Barzani. They discussed ISIS crimes.

Earlier in April, the country’s minister of trade visited the Kurdistan Region, where he met with top officials to discuss agricultural ties.

Barzani held numerous meetings with the European and Middle Eastern leaders during the five-day conference. He took part in a panel about security challenges in the region on Tuesday along with three Arab foreign ministers.

