Iraqi boy eludes security to board Iran-bound plane

An Iraqi Airways plane arrives at Baghdad International Airport, July 23, 2020. (Photo: Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP)
Iraqi aviation authorities have been left red-faced after a 10-year-old boy on his own boarded an Iran-bound plane from a busy airport in a Shiite shrine city after several security checks.

The international airport in Najaf, south of Baghdad, said Wednesday it would review security after the boy passed under the radar of seven checks, mixing in with large crowds of travellers.

The child was only intercepted after boarding an Iran Air-chartered aircraft, airport manager Hikmat Ahmed told AFP.

About five hours after his arrival at the airport on Monday night, "the plane crew contacted us about him", he said.

"Anyone who failed in their duties will be sanctioned, fired or transferred" after an investigation, the official said.

According to a security source, his parents who live in a district near the airport had informed police of his disappearance.

Iraq's civil aviation authority said a private firm had since 2019 been in charge of security at Najaf airport, which receives hundreds of thousands of pilgrims a year.

"All legal procedures" would be taken against the company once the investigation has been completed, it said.

