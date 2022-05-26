Kurdistan Region Minister of Natural Resources resigns over health issues

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's Minister of Natural Resources Kamal Atroshi has resigned for health reasons, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Thursday.

Atroshi "voluntarily" submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Masrour Barzani after he had to take another extended leave for treatment, according to the KRG statement.

Barzani accepted Atroshi’s resignation so his leave of absence will not affect the ministry’s affairs, the statement read.

Due to his health condition, Atroshi had previously taken leaves. He was sworn in as the region's natural resources minister in January 2021 at the Kurdistan Parliament after Barzani assigned him the position.

With over 40 years of experience in the energy sector, Atroshi said he aimed to undertake extensive reforms in the Kurdistan Region's oil and gas sector.

His appointment as natural resources minister came at a time when the Kurdistan Region was enduring severe economic hardship caused by plummeting oil prices and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Atroshi will remain Barzani's energy advisor, according to the statement.