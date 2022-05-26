Kurdistan Region's participation in international conferences 'gives us a voice in the global debate': PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's participation in events like the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, gives it "a voice in the global debate," Prime Minister Barzani tweeted on Wednesday.

"Our presence in international conferences gives us a voice in the global debate; a window to influence policies and consolidates the KRG (Kurdistan Regional Government) as a regional partner in its own right," read Barzani's tweet.

"We're not alone with challenges. And if others have succeeded, we can too," he added.

Over the past four days, the prime minister has had numerous meetings with senior officials attending the WEF 2022 to discuss various issues, including food and energy security.

During a panel at the prestigious forum on Tuesday, Barzani highlighted the ongoing political issues in Iraq and offered possible solutions.

"In Iraq, we are trying to regain the independence of the decision-making process in the country," he said, adding that there hasn't been significant action taken "to put Iraq back on its track so it can defend itself and it can defend its sovereignty so it won't be an open ground for missile attacks or political gains between different parties."

Barzani argued that these problems can be limited when Iraq's sovereignty is respected and "the constitution is respected, which is a package of compromise amongst all the different communities in the country."

"Iraq is very heavily influenced by outsiders and external factors, and it is essential for all of the friends of Iraq to try to make sure that the Iraqis are the masters of their own destiny," he said.