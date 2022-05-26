Discussions at Davos 'led to strong interest in investing in our economy': PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Wednesday that his discussions with numerous officials at the World Economic Forum 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, have generated "strong interest" for investments in the Kurdistan Region.

"Through conversation and debate, global partners, potential investors, and friends learn about our challenges and the opportunities that the KRG [Kurdistan Regional Government] can offer them," Barzani wrote on his LinkedIn account. "My discussions have led to strong interest in investing in our economy, and they have helped safeguard our interests by rallying support for the things that matter to us."

Prime Minister Barzani said that "representing the KRG on the global stage continues a process that has led global partners to recognize us as an economy and a society with regional status."

"This is important to us all and is essential to our growth," he added. "We are received as partners by people whose ongoing interest in our affairs remains paramount."

The prime minister also said that it "is essential to us as a people that the global community remains up to date with our challenges, learns our needs, and starts to understand ways in which they may be able to help."

"Each conversation I have creates an opportunity for people to engage with the issues we face - and in some cases become stakeholders in the events that shape us," Barzani said.

He added that the Kurdistan Region has "long been an outward-facing society, which has looked toward partners to help share our burden and create opportunities."

Barzani emphasized the importance of having KRG representatives attending international conferences to discuss matters that affect the Kurdistan Region.

"At each conference or summit that I attend, myself and members of my cabinet have unique opportunities to discuss matters that affect us all with people who hold prominent roles on the global stage, be that in trade, diplomacy, investment, security, or economics," he said.