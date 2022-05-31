Coalition visits second Infantry Brigade of Ministry of Peshmerga

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The head of the Ministry of Peshmerga's Military Movement and a coalition advisory team visited the ministry's 2nd Infantry Brigade to provide new instructions on Monday.

"Today, May 30, 2022, Brigadier General Shwan Hama Gharib, head of the peshmerga ministry's military movements, accompanied by the coalition forces' advisory team, visited the 2nd Infantry Brigade of the Ministry of Peshmerga," the Ministry of Peshmerga said in a statement.

"The purpose of the visit was to provide new instructions and information, to strengthen the barricades, to better prevent and face any unwanted incidents."

The official Twitter account of the Deputy Director, Military Advisor Group (North) in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, commented that it's great to see the Ministry of Peshmerga "professionals doing things properly."

"Visiting units provides an opportunity to get ground truth, and to deliver direction and guidance," the tweet added.

The Ministry of Peshmerga has regular meetings with coalition officials on recent ISIS movements, cooperation with the Iraqi Army against that militant group, Peshmerga reform, logistics, and coalition assistance.

On May 26, the Minister of Peshmerga Shorish Ismail said that an understanding with the Iraqi defense authorities has successfully reduced tensions between the Kurdish Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army. He made the remark at a graduation ceremony for officer cadets at the Zakho Military Academy.

"To an extent, there is a good trust between the Peshmerga and the Army," he added.

Coalition officials were also invited to the ceremony.