2 confirmed cases of viral hemorrhagic fevers recorded in Kurdistan Region: Minister

author_image Mustafa Shilani
A member of a veterinary team sprays a farm's cattle and enclosures with disinfectant in Iraq's northern city of Kirkuk, on May 7, 2022. (Photo: Shwan Nawzad/AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region has recorded only two confirmed cases of hemorrhagic fevers, health minister Saman Barznji announced on Wednesday.

"We are still on alert in diagnosing suspected cases of hemorrhagic fevers," Barznji said in a statement.

"Two confirmed cases of hemorrhagic fevers have been recorded in the Kurdistan Region,” he added. “Fortunately, after their stay in the hospital and receiving full treatment, they were sent home.”

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health announced that it had registered 120 cases and 20 deaths from hemorrhagic fevers throughout the country.

Baghdad governor Mohammed Jaber al-Atta announced the formation of a joint operations room to develop plans to address the spread of these contagious fevers.

