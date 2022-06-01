Kurdistan Region expects to produce 400,000 tons of wheat this year

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region expects to produce 400,000 tons of wheat in 2022, according to an agricultural official.

The demand for wheat in the autonomous region is estimated to be around a million tons a year, the head of the planning unit at the Ministry of Agriculture, Zeda Mohammad, told the Media and Information Department of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

“We will receive wheat from farmers for 850,000 Iraqi dinars (approximately $580) per ton,” Mohammad said, adding that the Kurdistan Region has built “an additional 20 silos in Erbil and 12 in Sulaimani” which are “ready to receive wheat from all the farmers growing this season.”

Droughts and low precipitation are the driving force behind the reduction of grain production, the official said.

Iraq also expects to have a reduced wheat production this year. It hopes, at best, to harvest 2.5 million tons. Local demand, however, is about 5-6 million tons annually, an Iraqi agricultural authority recently told AP.

The global demand for wheat has increased as the trade of the vital commodity has been disrupted by the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war. Russia and Ukraine are among the top wheat exporters in the world.