SDF commander concerned about Turkish threats

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi expressed his concerns over Turkish threats "which pose a high risk on northern Syria."

"Any offensive will divide Syrians, create a new humanitarian crisis, and displace original inhabitants and IDPs," Abdi tweeted on Thursday morning. 

"New escalation will also negatively affect our campaign against ISIS."

He called on "actors to prevent any new tragedies and support de-escalation."

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to launch a new operation against the SDF in northern Syria.

On Wednesday, Erdogan repeated his threats and said that Turkey is ready to "clean up" Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij from "terrorist" groups.

The US has repeatedly warned Turkey not to launch any new cross-border offensive.

Also, on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Turkey against a new military operation.

"Any escalation there in northern Syria is something that we would oppose, and we support the maintenance of the current ceasefire lines," he said. 

Turkey signed separate ceasefire agreements with the United States and Russia after its "Peace Spring" operation in October 2019 to halt its fighting with the SDF.

Nevertheless, Turkey and Turkish-backed groups have increased their shelling and drone attacks in northeast Syria and northern Aleppo since April.

Also, there were several attacks by Turkish-backed groups in northeast Syria, near towns including Manbij, Ain Issa, and Tal Tamr, in the last few days.

