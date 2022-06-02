Kurdistan Region PM chairs a special meeting at Ministry of Interior

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited the Ministry of Interior and chaired a special meeting in the presence of the ministry's undersecretary, governors, supervisors of independent departments, and general managers on Thursday.

The officials presented a summary of the work, projects, and reforms made in the ministry. The summary focused on the reorganization of the ministry's departments, the housing and traffic services it provides citizens, and its protection of the Kurdistan Region's security and stability in cooperation with the Kurdistan Region Security Council.

Prime Minister Barzani said the Ministry of Interior is important and one of the most successful ministries in the Kurdistan Region. In addition to providing a variety of services to the citizens of the Kurdistan Region, Barzani noted that the ministry is also responsible for enforcing the law and protecting the security and stability of the region and its people in cooperation with the security agencies.

The prime minister also stressed that the law should be applied equally and that nobody is above the law. He directed the ministry's officials to implement the law and punish criminals who pose a threat to the lives of citizens. He said the ministry should seek the elimination of violence against women and combat organized crime and drug trafficking.

The Prime Minister also referred to the increase in traffic accidents and spoke of the importance of implementing traffic instructions and punishing drivers who drive recklessly and at high speed in violation of all the road rules.

He reiterated that citizens should be welcomed and treated with respect and given the best services and treatment when visiting government offices. He said that serving citizens' should be the primary goal of government officials and employees.