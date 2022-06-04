Syrian government says Turkish threats are violation of Syrian sovereignty

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian government on Saturday underlined that Turkish threats are a violation of Syria's sovereignty.

Turkey has repeatedly stated they are preparing for a new possible operation against the Kurdish-led forces in Manbij and Tal Rifaat.

Syria's state-run SANA news agency quoted an official source from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, saying that “aggressive threats of the Turkish regime pose a blatant violation of the international law and the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.”

The Syrian source said the Turkish threats “contradict the understandings and outputs of the Astana process and constitute a serious threat to peace and security in the region, as well as undermine internationally sponsored previous understandings on the lines of the de-escalation zones.”

On May 30, a Syrian government source told the Al Mayadeen news channel that it is "Syria's right, under international law, to confront any measures taken by Erdogan’s regime (...).”

Russia has also urged Turkey to not intervene in northeast Syria.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, earlier called on Turkey to refrain from actions that could “lead to a dangerous deterioration of the already difficult situation in Syria.”

She underlined that an intervention would "cause a further escalation of tensions in Syria."