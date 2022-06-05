Kurdistan Region Council of Ministers meeting discusses finances, tourism, and environment

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A variety of issues were discussed at the Kurdistan Region's Council of Ministers meeting on Sunday, including the joint report of the Office of Financial Supervision in the region and developing the tourism sector.

The meeting was chaired by the Speaker of the Council, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

The prime minister gave a briefing regarding "the participation of the Kurdistan Regional Government delegation in the World Economic Forum held in Davos on May 22, 2022."

He explained that his meetings with high-level officials at that event "shed light on ways to strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region and the world's countries, especially in economy and investment."

"The Kurdistan Region's participation in international forums and conferences aims to convey the region's voice and positions to international forums and strengthen the position of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) as a regional and global partner," he said.

Chairman of the Board of Financial Supervision Khaled Jawishli presented the final draft of the joint financial control team of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, which was prepared in light of the Iraqi Financial Budget Law for 2021.

The joint draft indicated that "KRG's Ministry of Finance and Economy submitted the trial balance of all administrative spending units for the year 2021, in a full and transparent manner, to the Joint Committee."

The balance was "reinforced by numbers and information, including revenues and public expenditures for the region, oil, and non-oil revenues and expenditures."

The Minister of Municipalities and Tourism Sasan Awni presented a report in which he dealt with "the situation in the tourism sector and the regional government's vision and strategy for developing and strengthening this vital sector."

Amal Jalal, head of the tourism committee, later referred to the report's details and provided statistics and information about the Kurdistan Region's tourism sector.

Prime Minister Barzani stressed the need to "increase interest in tourism and introduce the beautiful and picturesque nature of Kurdistan, and introduce the culture and identity of the Kurdish people,"

He also pointed out that the sector has the potential to become an important source of income for the region.

The Council of Ministers unanimously approved the "report of the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism and the recommendations, proposals, and strategies of KRG for developing the tourism sector."

In the final segment of the meeting, the Minister of the Region for Parliamentary Affairs, Vala Farid, submitted a draft bill (the first amendment to the Law on Protection and Improvement of the Environment in the Kurdistan Region) No. (8), and the Council of Ministers unanimously approved it.