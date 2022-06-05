Kurdish leaders discuss overcoming political impasse with independent Iraqi lawmakers

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation of independent lawmakers from Iraq’s parliament discussed overcoming the present political impasse in the country with the Kurdish leadership in Erbil on Sunday.

They discussed an “initiative” to overcome the political challenges and crisis during their meeting with the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

They also discussed the political impasse and reiterated that a continued and prolonged deadlock would pose a “serious threat” to the public interest and Iraq’s stability, the statement added.

Iraq held its last parliamentary elections in 2021. However, due to fundamental disagreements over the type of government Iraq should have next, the political parties have so far failed to form a new government.

The Saving the Homeland coalition calls for a majority government. That coalition consists of the October election’s biggest winners, Muqtada Al-Sadr, Mohammad Al-Halboosi, and President Masoud Barzani. Their rivals, known as the Shiite Coordination Framework, favor establishing another consensus government.

The Kurdistan Region supports “any efforts” intended to bring the parties together and overcome the deadlock, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani told the visiting delegation of lawmakers on Sunday.

Following numerous unsuccessful attempts to form a new government, Sadr called on the “independent lawmakers” to form the country’s next government without his pro-Iranian rivals in early May.