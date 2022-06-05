Environment

PM Barzani underscores importance of protecting environment on World Environment Day

A scenic view of mountainous terrain in the Kurdistan Region's Barzan. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani marked World Environment Day on Sunday by emphasizing the importance of protecting and living in harmony with the environment.

"On this #WorldEnvironmentDay, we understand the challenges that threaten the environment and the planet as a whole," the prime minister tweeted. "We must all join hands to protect and live in harmony with our natural environment."

World Environment Day is marked every June 5. It has been described as "the UN's most important day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment."

The day was established in 1972 by the United Nations, making 2022 the 50th World Environment Day.

Each June 5, a country is selected to host an event to mark the date with its own theme and slogan. This year's event was hosted in Sweden under the slogan 'Only one Earth'.

