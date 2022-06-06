AUK to hold third graduation ceremony

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The American University of Kurdistan (AUK) in Duhok will hold its third commencement on Tuesday, with hundreds of guests and graduates participating.

The 145 graduating students will throw their graduation hats in the air at the commencement, the educational institution’s media department told Kurdistan 24.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is expected to deliver a keynote speech at the commencement, the university announced. Barzani is the chairman of the university’s Board of Trustees.

This is the third such commencement held since the university’s foundation in 2014. In total, 318 students have graduated from the university so far.

The AUK provides a liberal arts education to its students majoring in different departments, including colleges of Arts and Sciences, International Studies, Engineering, and Nursing.

In November 2021, AUK hosted the Middle East Peace and Security Forum attended by top academics and politicians from Iraq and abroad.