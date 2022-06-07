Security

Syrian opposition fighter injured by IED in Afrin 

A member of the Levant Front has been seriously injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near his car.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A car bomb targeted a rebel commander in Afrin on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (Photo: Hawar News Agency)
Syria Levant Front Afrin SDF Northern Storm Brigade IEDs

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A member of the Levant Front has been seriously injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near his car in the Al-Mahmudiyah district in the northwestern Syrian Kurdish city of Afrin, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported.

Moreover, on Monday, a military commander of the Northern Storm Brigade and two children were injured by an IED attack on his car in Azaz.

The IED attacks come amidst increased tensions between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Turkey. Ankara recently threatened to launch a new operation in Manbij and Tal Rifaat.

The SDF on Tuesday said it is ready to coordinate with Damascus to thwart a new Turkish operation.

Turkish-controlled areas in Syria have been plagued by regular attacks on groups aligned with Turkey and indiscriminate bombings that have killed civilians. 

Infighting between Turkish-backed groups has also caused civilian casualties in these areas. 

Also, on Monday, infighting erupted between rival Turkish-backed groups in Afrin.

