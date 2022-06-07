Kurdistan Region will undergo 'agricultural revolution' with new research center: Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region is about to undergo an "agricultural revolution" with the inauguration of an agro-research center in Erbil, a minister announced on Tuesday.

Minister of Agriculture Begard Talabani said the upcoming center will provide "research, education, and training" to anyone who wishes to work in the sector.

Talabani called the establishment of the center an "agricultural revolution" for the Kurdistan Region. It will be fully operational in two months, she said.

The minister made the remarks while attending the laying of a foundation stone for a food industry project in Duhok. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and a number of government officials and business leaders.

The foundation will also link the local market with foreign ones, as over 100 companies from abroad are planning to work closely with Kurdish investors to further foster trade ties in the field, Talabani said.

She expressed her appreciation to the Netherlands for its constant and close cooperation in establishing the center.

The minister added that other provinces in the Kurdistan Region could cooperate with foreign companies and investors through the Erbil-based center.

In his speech, Barzani reiterated the importance of food self-sufficiency amid global supply issues and fully realizing the potential of the Kurdistan Region's agriculture.