The Iraqi parliament votes on the food security law

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi parliament voted on the proposal of the Emergency Support Law for Food Security and Development with the presence of 273 deputies on Wednesday.

On its website, the Parliament said in a statement that the law aims to achieve food security, reduce poverty, achieve financial stability considering urgent global developments, continue to provide services to citizens and raise their living standard after the budget law expires.

The statement added that the law will create job opportunities, maximize Iraqis' benefit from state resources, advance development, and resume work on suspended and lagging projects due to lack of funding and new projects of importance.

The new law will enter into force upon its official publication and the approval of the President of the state.

According to the statement, Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist movement, said that the decision on the Food Security Law represents "another victory for Fustat al-Islah", but he expressed concern about "the tyranny of the corrupt" over the law.

Al-Sadr suggested the formation of a parliamentary oversight committee to "prevent fraud and corruption in implementing the provisions of the Food Security Law, or else the people's summit will be lost."

Edited by NA