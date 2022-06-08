Kurdistan did not demand more than its rights: Kurdistan Region President

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, stated on Wednesday that all Iraqi leaders are terrified by the political blockage throughout the country, and at the same time indicated that the Kurdistan Region’s demands do not violate the provisions of the constitution.

President Barzani’s statements came from the speech he delivered during the graduation ceremony of the American University in Sulaimani where 190 students graduated, including 30 Afghan students who had left their country after the Taliban movement took control of Afghanistan.

The President of the Kurdistan Region refers to the importance of universities and said that the country's progress and renaissance begin with educational institutions urging the graduate students to persevere and learn.

President Barzani invested the party to talk about the critical time of Iraq facing a stifling political crisis since the October 2021 elections.

"In Iraq, we and all the components live under one constitution and one state, and we have a common history, future and a common destiny within the Iraqi borders," he said.

He pointed out that the Kurdistan Region did not demand more than its constitutional rights and that the new democratic federal system in Iraq was the result of the efforts and the participation of all components. He stressed that the survival of Iraq and Iraqis lies only in ensuring the protection and consolidation of the rights of all components.

He continued, "as the President of the Kurdistan Region, I invite the Iraqi political parties to seek to solve the problems based on the constitution and the rule of law, we are ready for any assistance, we have taken steps to solve the problems, and we will continue working and supporting until solutions are in place to get Iraq out of its current situation."

Nechirvan Barzani added that the only way for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq to coexist is by accepting the other, accepting some, and showing flexibility. "We have no other choice but tolerance,".

"The country needs peace and coexistence more than ever," he concluded.

