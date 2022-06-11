Asayish arrest seven ISIS suspects in camp in Raqqa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) arrested seven suspects with alleged ISIS links during an anti-ISIS campaign in the al-Mahmodly camp.

According to the SOHR report, they were arrested for “belonging to and dealing with ISIS cells.”

Last Wednesday, the SDF also said Counter-terrorism Units have arrested an ISIS terrorist responsible for intelligence and recruiting new terrorists in Raqqa.

The SDF freed Raqqa from ISIS control in Oct. 2017 with support from the US-led anti-ISIS coalition.

The northeastern Syrian city was the de-facto capital of ISIS's self-styled caliphate, which was destroyed after the SDF captured the eastern town of Baghouz in Deir ez-Zor (Deir al-Zor) in March 2019.

However, despite continuing ISIS sleeper cell attacks, Raqqa enjoys more safety than other towns in northeast Syria.

Most of the ISIS sleeper cell activity has been concentrated in the eastern Arab-majority Deir al-Zor areas.

The SDF and coalition forces regularly carry out raids against ISIS in northeastern Syria to prevent ISIS from making a resurgence in the region, with most operations taking place in the Hasakah and Deir ez Zor (Deir al-Zor) provinces.