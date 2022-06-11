PM Barzani and Bafel Talabani reiterate support for KRG and its reform program

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani received a senior delegation from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on Saturday, led by the party’s president, Bafel Talabani.

“At the meeting, the importance of supporting the Kurdistan Regional Government, especially its reform program, was emphasized to provide the best services to citizens,” Barzani said in a Facebook post, after the meeting. “We also highlighted problems that need solutions.”

In the meeting, the prime minister pointed out that “the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has a joint reform program that includes all parties participating in the government.”

“With the support of all Kurdish parties, everyone must work as a team to implement the government program and provide services to citizens throughout the Kurdistan Region.”

Today, with @qubadjt, we renewed calls to back our reform agenda. That means we must work as one team for all of Kurdistan.



My msg to PUK delegation led by Bafel Talabani: Let's focus on what we all want: stability, better public services, and the future our people deserve -mb.

“The PUK delegation affirmed its support for the KRG, the success of its reform program, and the defense of the rights and achievements of the people of Kurdistan,” said the prime minister.