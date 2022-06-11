Al-Siyada Alliance and Kurdish leaders discuss Iraq’s political process.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Saturday, two leaders of the Al-Siyada Sunni Alliance, Mohammed Al-Halbousi and Khamis al-Khanjar, discussed Iraq’s political process with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani.

“During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the political situation in Iraq and the latest developments in the current political process,” Barzani Headquarters said in a Facebook post, following the meeting.

Following their meeting with KDP President Barzani, the delegation met with Kurdistan Region President Barzani at the region’s presidential office in Erbil.

“The meeting focused on the latest political developments in the country and ways to surpass the challenges ahead,” the press release published on the Kurdistan Region Presidency website said.

This visit comes in the context of efforts made by Saving the Homeland Alliance to tackle the challenges of forming a new Iraqi government.

KDP President Barzani and the Al-Siyada bloc are allied with Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sadrist Movement in the “Saving the Homeland” coalition. Altogether, the alliance controls around 180 of the parliament’s total seats.

Since the October elections, the alliance has tried multiple times to form a majority government. Nonetheless, the coalition did not manage to muster a quorum of 220 parliament members for the session where Iraq’s president was to be elected.

The Al-Siyada Sunni leaders met with KDP President Barzani last April in Erbil, expressing their desire to end the political deadlock and form an Iraqi government.

