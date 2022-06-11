German MPs visit Institute of Psychotherapy in Duhok

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Representatives from the German consulate and German Green party MPs Max Lucks and Kassem Taher Saleh visited the Institute of Psychotherapy and Psychotraumatology at the University of Duhok on Saturday, as part of their trip to the Kurdistan Region.

The program is run by famous German-Kurdish psychologist and author Jan Kizilhan, who trains psychotherapists in the Kurdistan Region.

“Meeting with @kassem_ts , @GermanyInKRI University of Dohuk and my team to talk about Psychotherapy and Mental Health in Kurdistan and Iraq,” Kizilhan said in a tweet on Saturday.

Kizilhan thanked the MPs for their visit.

“The Kurdistan Region is important for the whole region for stability, democracy and protection of minorities,” Kizilhan told Kurdistan 24 after the visit. “After the IS (genocide), the Yazidi (Yezidi) need more mental health support and to help return (to Sinjar) from refugee camps in their homeland.”

Kizilhan said they have expanded their academic work at the University of Duhok, adding a Master's and Ph.D. program in Psychotherapy and Psychotraumatology.

They have, among other things, researched the transgenerational trauma of the Anfal genocides against Kurds in the 1980s and the Yezidi genocide in Sinjar in 2014.

The department has joint programs with other universities in Europe.

Dr. Hawrami met the German Green MPs on Wednesday and thanked the Parliament, Government, and people of Germany for “their nation’s assistance to the Peshmerga forces and for their participation in the international coalition against ISIS.”

In a meeting with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday, the two German MPs and the German parliamentary delegation strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted Erbil on Wednesday.