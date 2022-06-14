Misusing technology harms society, spreads terrorist and extremist views: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited the Ministry of Transport and Communications and was received by Minister Ano Jawhar on Tuesday.

In the presence of the minister and general managers, Prime Minister Barzani oversaw a special ministry meeting, according to a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) statement.

During the meeting, the Minister of Transport and Communications and the ministry's directors presented a detailed report on the ministry's work, activities, and projects.

Prime Minister Barzani noted that the ministry is one of the most important in the region for providing numerous government services.

He also emphasized the importance of "benefiting from the technological development in Kurdistan by digitalizing government services, eliminating red tape and bureaucracy, and managing business and government affairs better and faster."

Prime Minister Barzani also underlined the importance of preventing monopolies from emerging and supporting technological innovation and small projects to provide more employment opportunities in the private sector. He said that the number of local employees in this sector should not be less than 70 percent.

The meeting also discussed the misuse and abuse of communication technology, which harms society by causing familial, psychological, and legal problems.

Prime Minister Barzani also warned about the dangers of abusing technology in ways that could spread extremist views and ideals.

"It is necessary to put an end and take legal action against the misuse of technology and the internet," he said.

Barzani also addressed the government's plans to improve public transport and discussed the project to establish railways that will connect the Kurdistan Region to the rest of Iraq and the region. He said that this project will strengthen the infrastructure of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

At the end of the meeting, the attendees presented several proposals to improve the various services provided by the ministry.