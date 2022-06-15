Airstrike destroys PKK headquarters in Sinjar: Kurdish CTD

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish airstrikes targeted a Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) headquarters in Sinjar's Snuny subdistrict, the Kurdistan Region Security Council's (KRSC) Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) confirmed on Wednesday.

The airstrike destroyed a headquarters belonging to the PKK-affiliated Ezid Khan Asayish in the Yezidi town early Wednesday, eyewitnesses told Kurdistan 24.

The CTD said the Turkish warplanes attacked a PKK headquarters, resulting in casualties and material damage. It did not specify how many were killed or injured in the attack.

Preliminary figures shared with Kurdistan 24 indicate that the strike killed at least six people.

Footage submitted to Kurdistan 24 showed smokes billowing from the targeted building, where civilians were evacuating the injured.

12-year-old Salah Shivan was killed by the strike in his father's nearby shop.

As of writing, Turkey has not claimed responsibility for the attack. Turkish drones have carried out several strikes on Sinjar, often targeting high-profile PKK members and their affiliates.

#BREAKING There is still at least one body inside the destroyed building, an eyewitness told Kurdistan 24.



📹Submitted to Kurdistan 24 pic.twitter.com/IQKZ64yAvc — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) June 15, 2022

In May, at least seven people were killed in Turkish drone strikes in the Kurdistan Region's Makhmour and Chamchamal. Turkey's spy agency claimed those strikes killed three high-profile members of the militant group.

The Turkish-PKK conflict began in 1984 and has left over 40,000 people dead.

Turkey launched its latest air-and-ground military operation, codenamed Claw-Lock, against the Kurdish militant group in the mountainous areas of the Kurdistan Region in April.

Kurdish officials have repeatedly called for the warring sides to take their fight outside of the Kurdistan Region.