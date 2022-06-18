Kurdistan Region health ministry introduces new measures to combat diarrhea and cholera

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Health announced new measures to prevent the spread of cholera and diarrhea on Saturday morning.

In a statement, the ministry said that a comprehensive plan would be introduced to combat these illnesses more effectively. Relevant directorates of the governorates' health and independent departments have been directed to take the necessary measures and preparations to receive the sick and provide them with the required medicine.

The statement explained that the ministries of municipalities and agriculture will coordinate, and "health awareness campaigns will be launched for citizens through the media, teachers, and religious clerics."

Furthermore, markets and restaurants will be monitored to ensure they are not posing any health risks to the public.

Authorities previously took precautionary measures, including preventing markets and restaurants from selling and using vegetables that require large quantities of water for cultivation and imposing strict control over the sale of milk.

In late May, the Health Directorate of Sulaimani province announced the spread of a wave of "diarrhea and vomiting" among the population. Forty percent of those affected are children.

The administration of Jamal Ahmed Rashid Specialist Hospital for Children in Sulaimani province announced the recent death of a four-year-old child suffering from diarrhea and vomiting.

An estimated 600 people have also visited hospitals in Sulaimani province in the last 24 hours for treatment for diarrhea and vomiting, according to statistics from the Sulaimani Health Directorate.

The directorate has issued recommendations that must be followed to prevent diarrhea. These include "boiling water before using it for drinking, storing food in the refrigerator, washing fruits and vegetables well before eating them, washing children's hands frequently, especially after using restrooms."

It is also recommended people avoid eating out and sharing cups and spoons. Food must also be cooked thoroughly.