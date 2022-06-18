Education

Iraq lays the foundation stone for 1,000 schools under agreement with China

author_image Mustafa Shilani
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi laying the foundation stone for a project to build 1,000 schools in the country, June 18, 2022 (Photo: Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi laid the foundation stone for an ambitious project to build new schools in the country on Saturday.

In a statement, Kadhimi's office said the prime minister laid the foundation stone for the project's first phase, which includes building 1,000 schools throughout the country.

"This strategic project is important for building society and developing our generations towards building leaders to serve Iraq in the future," Kadhimi said in a speech.

"We must be aware that education and science are essential parts for the advancement of any society, but unfortunately, there has been no interest in education since 2003," he said.

"We must choose between building the homeland or being lazy," he added. "Building requires patience and time."

In December, the Iraqi government announced the signing of 15 contracts with China to build 1,000 schools throughout the country.

