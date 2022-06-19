Kurdistan Region and Turkey discuss expanding trade and opening new border crossings

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation to Turkey announced in a press conference on Friday that they had discussed means of expanding trade relations with Turkish authorities.

A delegation from the KRG visited Ankara last week, meeting with members of Turkey’s investment board and top officials from the Turkish ministries of trade, transportation, interior, and finance.

The KRG delegation included the Chief of Staff to the Council of Ministers’ Presidency Omed Sabah, Minister of Transport and Communications Ano Jawhar, Head of the Board of Investment Mohammed Shukri, the Ministry of Interior’s senior advisor Sami Jalal, and the head of the Turkish desk at the Department of Foreign Relations (DFR) Abdulsalam Rashid.

“In the first round of our meetings with the Turkish officials, we discussed the means of expanding the trade exchange between Turkey and the Kurdistan Region,” Sabah said in a press conference. “The Turks promised to facilitate the business-related procedures for Kurdistan Region’s companies and businessmen.”

Sabah has also revealed that in the second round of talks with the Turkish officials, they had discussed establishing a Turkey – Kurdistan Region – Iraq railway.

“We also discussed establishing several trade centers on the border between Turkey and the Kurdistan Region,” Sabah stated. “We discussed the procedures of opening the two additional border gates of Zete and Sarzere.”

Sabah stated that the Kurdistan Region is ready to open up the Zete gate and has already allocated the needed budget. “We agreed with the Turkish officials to start working on the border gate, each one from its side of the border gate,” he added.

Sabah revealed that they had also discussed ways of ensuring the safety and security of the borders and facilitating crossings for tourists and travelers.

The KRG has previously studied issues related to opening the Zete border gate. The Zete border gate is located in the Mergasur district, 150 kilometers northeast of the Kurdish capital, Erbil.

The Turkish Trade Minister, Mehmet Mus, visited Iraq and the Kurdistan Region late last year. During his visit, he advocated for new ways to improve trade and economic relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and discussed various problems facing Turkish companies operating in Iraq.

Turkish exports to Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, amounted to $9.1 billion in 2020. Private Turkish investment in the Kurdistan Region is significant compared to that of other neighboring countries.