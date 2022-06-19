New dust storm to pass through Iraq this week

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi weather authority announced on Sunday that the country may be hit by a new dust storm this week.

The storm is expected to start with lightly dusty weather on Monday afternoon, possibly ramping up to a full storm during the last days of the week.

Having been battered by dry and sandy weather, the coming storm would be the eleventh time Iraq has witnessed extremely dusty conditions in the past two months.

Flight suspensions and closures of public offices have become new normal, as Iraq's frequent and severe dust storms lead to poor visibility and health threats.

Fighting back against this suspected effect of climate change, authorities in Iraq, Iran, Jordan, and Syria have discussed different ways of resolving the issue.

Increased drought and desertification, caused by rapidly decreasing water resources, are blamed for the rise in the storms.

Thousands of people have sought medical care for breathing difficulties during the previous dust storms.

Iraq is ranked the fifth most vulnerable country to the effects of climate change globally.