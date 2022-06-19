Sulaimani declares ‘health emergency’ after more than 50 recorded cases of cholera

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province declared a health emergency on Sunday after health authorities confirmed more than 50 cholera infections.

The province’s General Director of Health, Sabah Hawrami, announced in a press conference that they had found 56 verified cases of the disease. The press conference was attended by Governor Haval Abu Bakir and the World Health Organization’s representative in Sulaimani, Dr. Najmadin Hassan Ahmed.

Later on, Hawrami declared a “health emergency” across the province due to the outbreak.

Authorities have formed a crisis group, which will be headed by Governor Abu Bakir, the health official said.

Health authorities from the province previously warned of a rise in infections and its potential to overwhelm the specialized hospitals’ capacity, as they had recorded 4,000 cases of diarrhea and vomiting in the past few days.

The last time the province recorded cholera cases was in 2012.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced in a statement on Sunday that it has suspended jail visitations due to the cholera outbreak

Three additional cases of the disease were detected in Kirkuk and Al-Muthana, the Iraqi Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

Caused by the vibrio cholera bacteria, the majority of people display only mild symptoms, if any symptoms at all.

Those seriously affected by the disease, however, experience severe and acute diarrhea, which, if left untreated, can become fatal within hours.

Adequate sanitation and safe drinking water are durable solutions to prevent outbreaks in the future.

As water levels decrease dramatically during the summer, people rely on alternative water sources, increasing the risks of water-borne diseases.

