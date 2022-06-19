Iraqi PM receives first locally-made pistol: We will continue to support the military industry

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Sunday stated that his government is continuing to support the military industry in the country.

Al-Kadhimi’s statement was issued after he received a locally manufactured pistol, dubbed "Babel." The weapon was presented to him by the head of the Military Industrialization Body, Mohammed Sahib al-Daraji.

The statement revealed that the Prime Minister received the pistol on the sidelines of a meeting with the Ministerial Council for National Security on Sunday.

Al-Kadhimi praised the efforts of the Military Industrialization Body, saying that "the government will continue to support the military industry,” so that some of the security forces’ need for weapons can be covered independently.

In the statement, Al-Khadimi drew attention to the necessity of keeping pace with modern methods of military industrialization and accessing advanced scientific research in the field.

At the beginning of June, the head of the Military Industrialization Body, Mohammed Sahib al-Daraji, announced the production of an unmanned aircraft called "Saqr-1," which, in English, translates to ‘Falcon-1’.

The drone can reach an altitude of 4 km and fly up to 30 km.

The Military Industrialization Body has also stated that work is underway to produce the al-Rafidain rifle to meet the needs of Iraq’s security services.