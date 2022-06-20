PM Barzani to Baghdad: Do not violate our constitutional rights

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Prime Minister Masrour Barzani once again called on the Iraqi government not to violate the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region on Monday.

During a meeting with directors of Kurdish media outlets, the prime minister reiterated that the Kurdistan Region is always ready to solve outstanding problems with Baghdad under the Iraqi constitution.

"The Kurdistan Region has carried out its duties, and its constitutional rights must not be violated," he stated.

Media "a sacred mission"

Prime Minister Barzani told the directors that his meeting with them "aims to present a frank discussion with the media, and through them with the people of Kurdistan, to shed light on and reveal information, and clarify the government's position on many important issues."

He called on the media to support the government's reform process to help it succeed and combat corruption. He said those in media have "a sacred mission" and cautioned that they must carry it out responsibly.

Freedom of expression and criticism

Prime Minister Barzani reiterated that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) supports free expression, freedom of the press, and constructive criticism for reform.

He urged the media to "defend national issues and the achievements made as a result of the huge sacrifices made by the people of Kurdistan."

Progress continues

"We live in a region that suffered many crises, and we have faced many crises in the past years, such as coronavirus and the health and financial crises," Barzani noted. "Despite that, progress has not stopped. It continues. And we have accomplished many reforms in various fields."

He pointed out that reform is a continuous process and requires significant time, especially since the ambitious reforms aim to establish a solid economic infrastructure. He also underlined that the KRG is for all of the Kurdistan Region and provides services to all the region's areas, provinces, and cities without the slightest discrimination.

At the end of the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani responded to the attendees' questions and comments and also presented a summary of the reforms implemented by his ninth cabinet in various fields.