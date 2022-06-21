PM Barzani discusses strengthening investment ties between Kurdistan Region and Germany with ambassador

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed developing economic and investment ties between the Kurdistan Region and Germany during a meeting with the German ambassador to Iraq on Tuesday.

Barzani discussed strengthening bilateral relations between Erbil and Berlin in all fields, particularly the economic and investment fields, with Ambassador Martin Jaeger, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

They also discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and stressed the importance of continued support for the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces, the release added.

Germany is part of the US-led coalition against ISIS, which has supported Iraqi and Kurdish forces in their fight against ISIS since the group infamously seized a third of Iraq in 2014 and attacked the Kurdistan Region.

Early in that conflict, Germany armed the Peshmerga with MILAN anti-tank missiles, which were crucial for combating lethal armored ISIS vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs) that threatened Peshmerga positions.

Ambassador Jaeger also met with Masoud Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). During their meeting, they discussed ongoing efforts to form a new Iraqi government and Turkey’s threat to launch another military operation against Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria and its repercussions, according to a statement from the KDP president’s office.