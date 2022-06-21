PM Barzani and outgoing US defense official discuss Peshmerga reform

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a US military delegation headed by the outgoing senior defense official and military attaché at the United States Embassy in Iraq, Brigadier General Keith Phillips, on Tuesday.

Barzani and Phillips discussed the latest developments in Iraq’s security situation, the fight against ISIS and terrorism in general, and the importance of strengthening cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army.

Prime Minister Barzani thanked the United States for the support and assistance it provides the Peshmerga and wished General Philips continued success in his future assignments.

Brig. Gen. Phillips praised Prime Minister Barzani’s leadership and determined efforts to advance the reform process in the Ministry of Peshmerga. The official stressed that these reforms are essential for enhancing the capabilities of the Peshmerga forces.