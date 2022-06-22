Economy

KRG to sign memorandum of understanding with British company for railway project

The Kurdistan Region's provinces were connected to southern and central Iraq by train until the 1980s. (Photo: Iraqi Republic Railways Company)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is set to sign a memorandum of understanding with a British company to supervise its railway project, a government minister recently told Kurdistan 24.

As part of a countrywide railway project, Kurdistan Region authorities are intensifying efforts to build the necessary infrastructure for the project, which is currently in its design phase.

The KRG plans to sign the MoU with TenBroeke, Minister of Transport and Communications Ano Abdoka told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday.

Abdoka did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the date the memorandum will be signed.

A senior delegation from the Kurdistan Region visited Turkey on Friday to discuss economic and investment ties.

The Kurdish official said he had discussed the project with Turkish officials during the visit.

The mega project will start in Iraq's southern Al Faw port and expand to the Kurdistan Region's border with Turkey.

The project's first phase will be limited to cargo transport only, the Director and Board Member of the TenBroeke, Tavan Omer, told Kurdistan 24 on Monday.

According to Omer, the company has already prepared a feasibility study for the project and plans to include it as part of the memorandum.

In early February, Germany's Deutsche Bahn company signed an MoU with the KRG Ministry of Construction and Housing to build the railway.

In early March, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed linking the Kurdistan Region to Iraqi provinces via rail during a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Transport Nasser Hussein al-Shibli.

