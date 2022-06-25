SDF arrests local ISIS leader in Deir ez-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have arrested a local ISIS leader in Deir ez-Zor, the SDF spokesperson Aram Hanna announced on Saturday.

“Our SDF Special Units, enabled by the International Coalition forces, have conducted a joint security operation in the al-Daman village, near al-Busayrah town, the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor,” he said in a tweet.

“The operation targeted a local ISIS leader, responsible for transporting ISIS cell members, especially the suicide bombers, and supplying them with the weapons and equipment needed for committing terrorist acts in the countryside of Hasaka-Deir Ezzor and other areas in NE Syria (Northeast Syria).”

The US-backed SDF carries out operations against ISIS sleeper cells in northeast Syria, including in Tabqa, Deir ez-Zor (Deir al-Zor), southern Hasakah, and Raqqa, on a regular basis.

Most of these operations are carried out in the Deir ez-Zor province, where ISIS is the most active.