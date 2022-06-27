KRG will continue to defend investments in its oil and gas sector: PM Barzani  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a statement on Sunday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reiterated that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will protect investments in its oil and gas sector and all public infrastructure.

“Like citizens across Kurdistan, I have been deeply troubled by the repeated terror attacks on our people and public infrastructure in recent months. The cowards behind the attacks have resorted to criminal attacks because they have lost the court of public opinion in the rest of the country,” the prime minister said.

I've been deeply troubled by the terror attacks on our people and infrastructure. I've spoken with political partners in Kurdistan and Iraq, and our friends abroad; I've urged them to take public, practical measures to rein in the groups.



The statement was released after the Khor Mor field operated by the UAE’s Dana Gas in the Kurdistan Region was attacked three times in less than a week.

“Rather than focus on the future, and economic integration with the rest of the world to create jobs for the youth, lawless groups fire rockets on our villages and civilians,” Barzani said.

He added that he spoke by phone with key political partners in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq and “friends abroad.”

“During my call with Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, I emphasized the need for joint Peshmerga and Iraqi security forces to fill any remaining vacuum in the disputed territories used by lawless groups to recklessly destabilize the whole of the country,” he said.

“I explained to the Prime Minister that the attacks threaten stability and the investment climate for all the country as a whole, and I have urged him to take public, practical measures to rein in the groups,” he added.

The prime minister has directed the Ministers of Peshmerga Affairs and Interior to “take all measures necessary to protect critical public infrastructure and oil and gas installations.”

“As part of the plan, we have agreed to reinforce the area with additional forces. More measures will be reviewed in the coming days,” he said.

Barzani also spoke with the White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk.

“Our American friends, and every investor must remain committed; we cannot give in to fear,” he said. “Over the next few days, I will urge our international friends and partners, and the UN Security Council to renew efforts with Erbil and Baghdad and explore ways for us both to protect against more terror attack.”

He added that “an attack anywhere on Kurdistan is an attack on all of Kurdistan and its peoples.”

“This is a blatant attack on our infrastructure, and part of a concerted effort to deter us from our strategic plans and reform agenda. Our resilience will not be shaken.”