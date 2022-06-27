Culture

Iran reports making 'world's largest' kilim rug

author_image AFP
Iranian women work on weaving the largest kilim in the world in Qirokarzin, in the southern Fars province (Photo: Farzaneh Chakhmagh Zas/Iran's Young Journalists Club/AFP)
Iranian women work on weaving the largest kilim in the world in Qirokarzin, in the southern Fars province (Photo: Farzaneh Chakhmagh Zas/Iran's Young Journalists Club/AFP)
Iran Kilim rug Iran Qatar

TEHRAN (AFP) – Iran announced Monday that weavers in the southern province of Fars had produced the world's largest kilim rug, measuring an enormous 105 square metres (more than 1,100 square feet).

The 7x15-metre kilim was the handiwork of seven expert weavers and three assistants in the town of Qirokarzin, said Mohammad-Jafar Ebrahimi, the local cultural heritage chief, as quoted on state television.

He said it was commissioned by the energy-rich Gulf state of Qatar.

Kilims, which are flat and not knotted, have traditionally been woven by hand by nomads in Turkey, the Caucasus, Iran, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, for use in tents.

Iran announced producing the largest hand-woven kilim in the world at 105 square metres (Photo: Farzaneh Chakhmagh Zas/Iran's Young Journalists Club/AFP)
Iran announced producing the largest hand-woven kilim in the world at 105 square metres (Photo: Farzaneh Chakhmagh Zas/Iran's Young Journalists Club/AFP)

According to statistics provided by state news agency IRNA, the export of Iran's world-renowned carpets raise between $400 million and $500 million a year.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive