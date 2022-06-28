Kurdish women played 'effective role' in winning futsal championship for Iraq: PM Barzani 

Sport

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) stands for a group photo with players of the Iraqi national futsal team in Erbil, June 28, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated sportswomen for helping Iraq win the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) Championship on Tuesday.

Barzani met with the Iraqi national futsal team in Erbil on Tuesday and congratulated them for winning the Asian cup for Iraq. Most of the team's players are Kurdish women. They won the cup in a game recently played in Saudi Arabia. 

The prime minister said the Kurdish sportswomen played an "effective role" in securing the win for the Iraqi team. He also recalled the bravery of Kurdish women in the nation's struggle. 

Barzani expressed his delight at seeing the cooperation between the team's members, who are of different religious and ethnic backgrounds. 

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) greets the players of the Iraqi national futsal team in Erbil, June 28, 2022 (Photo: KRG)
Firas Bahr al-Ulum, a member of the Iraqi Football Association and the head of the delegation, also attended the meeting. 

Nine members of the 14-player team are Kurdish. 

It is the first time Iraq's team has won the championship.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with the players of the Iraqi national futsal team in Erbil, June 28, 2022 (Photo: KRG)
