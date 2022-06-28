PM Barzani extends condolences to Jordanian king after 13 killed in gas leak

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani extended his condolences to Jordanian King Abdullah after a deadly gas leak in the kingdom’s Aqaba port killed 13 people on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Barzani extended his condolences to the families of the victims and the Jordanian people, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Barzani wished a speedy recovery for the wounded, the KRG statement added.

In response, King Abdullah said he appreciated the Kurdish prime minister’s offer of condolences.

Thirteen were killed, and dozens more were injured when a tank containing chlorine fell from a crane as it was being loaded onto a ship and leaked.

Local authorities advised residents living nearby to close their windows and stay indoors to prevent exposure to the poisonous gas.

Nearly 200 people have been hospitalized, local media reported.