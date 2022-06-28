Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani discusses Peshmerga reforms with CJTF-OIR Commander

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received Major General John Brennan, commander of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the official name for the US-led coalition against ISIS, on Tuesday.

“In a meeting with Major General John Brennan, commander of CJTFOIR, and the Kurdistan Region military and security officials, we discussed the Peshmerga reform process,” President Barzani tweeted following the meeting. “I reiterated my full support to expedite efforts to build a modern, strong, and unified Peshmerga force.”

The leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, also attended the meeting, as did the Kurdistan Region Minister of Peshmerga and the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Peshmerga, according to a press release from the Kurdistan Regional Presidency Media Office.

“They discussed the reforms of the Peshmerga Ministry, and a new proposal presented by the US Army in this regard,” read the release. “His Excellency President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his appreciation to America and the allies for the support and assistance they provided during the war against ISIS and are still providing them to the Peshmerga forces.”

President Barzani reiterated that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) supports the reform process in the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs and the unification of the Peshmerga forces.

According to the release, General Brennan said the United States “will continue to support and assist the Peshmerga for the purpose of gathering them under the umbrella of the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs and under one command, to turn it into a professional and national force capable of performing its tasks.”

“The latest developments in the war on terrorism, the necessity of cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army, and the continued support of the international coalition to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region” were also discussed in the meeting, according to the release.

The meeting was held a few days after a series of rocket attacks targeted the Kurdistan Region’s energy sector.

Since last Wednesday, three successive rocket attacks targeted the Dana Gas’ Khor Mor field in the Chamchamal district of the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province. The unprecedented attacks did not cause any casualties or material damage.

In a statement on Sunday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reiterated that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) would protect investments in its oil and gas sector and all public infrastructure.

