New dust storm expected to hit Iraq Friday

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Another dust storm will hit Iraq Friday, the country's weather forecast authority announced.

The new storm is expected to begin on Friday afternoon across most of the country, the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring announced in a statement.

Iraq has already experienced 12 extreme dust storms since the start of 2022.

In addition to once again grounding flights in the country's international airports, over 2,000 people also experienced breathing difficulties due to the latest storm.

In addition to high unemployment, political deadlock, and security threats, the effects of climate change are one of the toughest challenges Iraq faces. According to the United Nations, Iraq is the fifth most vulnerable country to those adverse effects.

The construction of dams upstream of Iraq's main rivers and the high evaporation of surface water from rising temperatures have increased desertification and drought in Iraq. Crop yields have considerably decreased this year amid a global food crisis.

Weather officials have previously warned that if Iraq does not take action to reduce the predictable effects of the climate threats, the country could experience up to 300 days of dusty conditions per year by 2050.