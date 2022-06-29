Iraq records first cholera death 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A woman in Kirkuk province has died of cholera, the Iraqi Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

The 87-year-old woman died 12 days ago, but the cause of death was unknown until she tested positive for the disease, the Kirkuk Health Directorate told Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday.

The ministry said it is the first recorded cholera death in Iraq this year.

The directorate added that the woman had previously struggled with cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions.

Seventy-six cases of the disease, which causes severe diarrhea, have been recorded in the country so far this year. The ministry added that in the past 24 hours alone, at least 15 new cases were recorded.

If left untreated, cholera can be fatal.

Cholera cases were also detected in the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil and Sulaimani provinces, forcing local officials to impose strict measures to stem its spread. Security forces have shut down farmlands with vegetables irrigated by wastewater. Serving vegetables in restaurants is also prohibited.

Caused by Vibrio cholerae, cholera infects humans through contaminated water and food.