PM Barzani meets outgoing US Consul General in Erbil

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with outgoing US Consul General to Erbil David Palladino, June 29, 2022 (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with outgoing US Consul General to Erbil David Palladino, June 29, 2022 (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with the outgoing US Consul General in Erbil Robert Palladino on Wednesday. 

Barzani extended his appreciation to Palladino for his efforts in strengthening bilateral ties between Erbil and Washington, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office. 

Palladino hailed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) cooperation with his country’s mission in Erbil, the statement added. 

Prime Minister Barzani wished the American diplomat success in his future career.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) shakes hands with outgoing US Consul General in Erbil David Palladino, June 29, 2022 (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) shakes hands with outgoing US Consul General in Erbil David Palladino, June 29, 2022 (Photo: KRG)

Palladino was inaugurated as US Consul General in Erbil in July 2021, replacing Rob Waller. He had previously served as chief of staff to the Deputy Secretary of State and deputy spokesperson of the State Department. He was also acting National Security Council spokesperson.

“Like many Americans, I have long admired the Kurdish people’s ambition and determination,” Palladino told Kurdistan 24 in 2021 before assuming his diplomatic post in Erbil. 

“I am proud of America’s longstanding and historic partnership with Iraq’s Kurdish people,” he added. 

