President Masoud Barzani emphasizes respect for constitution and Kurdistan Region autonomy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani received British Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson in his office in Erbil on Thursday.

In the meeting, which Britain's Consul General to Erbil David Hunt also attended, they discussed the latest developments in the Iraqi political process, including the obstacles to government formation and how they should be overcome.

President Barzani emphasized the necessity of having Iraq's political parties commit to the principles of partnership and consensus.

He stressed that the Iraqi government must respect the rights of the Kurdistan Region's people and fulfill its financial obligations. He also emphasized that all sides must respect the constitution and the autonomy of the Kurdistan Region.

Ambassador Bryson-Richardson also met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani earlier on Thursday. They discussed the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Government of Iraq, particularly the oil and gas dossier, according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

"We reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region has fulfilled its obligations within the framework of the constitution and the federal government must respect the region's constitutional rights and act with the Kurdistan Region as a federal entity," the prime minister wrote in a Facebook post after the meeting.

