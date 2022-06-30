Politics

President Masoud Barzani emphasizes respect for constitution and Kurdistan Region autonomy

He stressed that the Iraqi government must respect the rights of the Kurdistan Region's people and fulfill its financial obligations.
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani in meeting with British Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson in Erbil, June 30, 2022 (Photo: Barzani Headquarters)
Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani in meeting with British Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson in Erbil, June 30, 2022 (Photo: Barzani Headquarters)
Iraq Kurdistan Region Masoud Barzani President Barzani Krg UK UK Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani received British Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson in his office in Erbil on Thursday. 

In the meeting, which Britain's Consul General to Erbil David Hunt also attended, they discussed the latest developments in the Iraqi political process, including the obstacles to government formation and how they should be overcome. 

President Barzani emphasized the necessity of having Iraq's political parties commit to the principles of partnership and consensus. 

He stressed that the Iraqi government must respect the rights of the Kurdistan Region's people and fulfill its financial obligations. He also emphasized that all sides must respect the constitution and the autonomy of the Kurdistan Region.

Ambassador Bryson-Richardson also met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani earlier on Thursday. They discussed the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Government of Iraq, particularly the oil and gas dossier, according to a statement from the prime minister's office. 

"We reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region has fulfilled its obligations within the framework of the constitution and the federal government must respect the region's constitutional rights and act with the Kurdistan Region as a federal entity," the prime minister wrote in a Facebook post after the meeting.

Read More: Baghdad should treat Kurdistan Region as a 'federal entity', PM Barzani tells UK Ambassador 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive