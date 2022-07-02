Canadian Ambassador thanks KRG for supporting women’s engagement on Canada Day

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Canadian Embassy organized a Canada Day event in Erbil on Friday with the participation of foreign diplomats and Kurdish officials. Canadian officials thanked the KRG for their support for women’s engagement and economic opportunities.

“I want to thank the KRG (Kurdistan Regional Government) and its representatives tonight for supporting women's engagement and economic opportunity, safeguarding ethnic and religious minorities,” Ambassador of Canada to the Republic of Iraq Gregory Galligan said in his speech.

“Canada believes in promoting inclusive democracy is the key to global stability, security and prosperity and we believe gender equality and women's empowerment are fundamental characteristics of stable and prosperous societies.”

Thank you Canadians and friends of Canada for attending @CanadainErbil's #CanadaDay event. Special thanks to KRG representative @SafeenDizayee for your warm recollections about your time in Canada. A wonderful night!

He underlined that Canada is one of the top contributors to reconstruction in Iraq and played a major role in fighting ISIS.

“In 2014 when ISIS revealed itself as a dangerous source of terror and insecurity in the world. Canada stepped forward with the deployment of its armed forces to join the global coalition against Daesh (ISIS).”

“Today, we still have Canadian Armed Forces members working with Iraqi forces and the Peshmerga to combat the ISIS threat,” the Ambassador added.

“Along with ongoing humanitarian support, Canadian development assistance and stabilization programs, amounting to half a billion dollars over the past five years have supported initiatives to empower women and girls in their communities and to implement gender equality. The KRG is an important partner in these efforts,” he said.

It was a great pleasure to address Canada National Day reception hosted by @CanadainErbil.



On behalf of the KRG, congratulated the Government and people of Canada, Ambassador @Greg_Galligan, Head of Erbil-Embassy Office Yves Duval. Hope to strengthen our friendship even further.

The Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the KRG, Safeen Dizayee, on behalf of the KRG and Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani congratulated Canada on their national day.

”We're very happy that this celebration has been held today in Erbil and the ambassador has made his way from Baghdad to join this event.”

He also stated that Canada and other coalition partners played a huge role in combating “terrorism in the skies.”

In a video message, a Canadian Military Band played the Kurdish national anthem yesterday to celebrate Canada Day in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

“I thank the Canadian Air Force who left a remarkable effect and thanks to the officers here today who are present for the remarkable job they did and are doing.”

He also underlined that Canada's political system is a very successful one and should be taken as a good example for us as Iraqis who are more or less following the same line of a federal system.”

Moreover, he said there were wide opportunities for cooperation, in terms of economy, politics, security and agriculture.

However, although the battle against ISIS was won, the KRG foreign relations head underlined that we have “concerns and cautious that ISIS is still an existing threat. Therefore, the work is to be continued to end this menace and this global threat once and for all.”

“As KRG we are ready to develop our bilateral agreement to enlarge the diplomatic mission that you have here into a fully-fledged consulate or consulate general in the future,” he concluded.

