PKK bombards a Turkish military base in Amedy district, Duhok province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) bombarded A Turkish military base in Amedy district, Duhok province on Saturday, Warshin Salman, Amedy mayor told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday.

“The PKK Bombarded a Turkish military base in Latka village of Shiladze town in the afternoon on Saturday,” said Salman. “However, we are not sure what human casualties or material damages the bombardment caused.”

Mayor Salman also revealed that “following the PKK attack on the Turkish base, the Turkish air fighters repeatedly bombarded the PKK locations around Amedy district.

“The agricultural and tourism sectors of the Kurdistan Region's Amedi district in Duhok province have been severely affected by the presence of the PKK militants in the area,” said Salman on Monday.

In a statement, Salman said that "197 villagers have been evicted from their villages since 1992 due to the presence of PKK members and headquarters inside the villages and compounds of Amedi district."

"People cannot go to their villages to take care of their orchards and livestock, wasting important economic resources for the district, which is considered one of the vital areas in the economic, agricultural, and tourism fields," he added.

The mayor pointed out that "62% of the district is deserted because of the PKK and the armed clashes with Turkey."

Turkey has been intensifying its air and artillery bombardment on border areas within the Kurdistan Region for several months, targeting PKK fighters.

In mid-April, Turkey announced the launch of a new operation against the PKK. The operation, codenamed Claw-Lock, followed the Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt air and ground operations that Turkey launched in April 2021.

