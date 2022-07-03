Health

Explosion caused by gas leak injures 5 in Sulaimani café 

Their health conditions are stable, he added. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
Broken glasses strewn across the floor of a Sulaimani cafeteria following an explosion caused by a gas leak, July 3, 2022 (Photo: Barham Jamala/Kurdistan 24)
Broken glasses strewn across the floor of a Sulaimani cafeteria following an explosion caused by a gas leak, July 3, 2022 (Photo: Barham Jamala/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Gas leak Sulaimani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least five people were injured in an explosion caused by a gas leak in a café in Sulaimani on Sunday, a firefighting authority told reporters. 

Three of the injured are firefighters, while the other two are workers in the shisha lounge near Sulaimani's vibrant Salim Street, the spokesperson for the Sulaimani firefighting directorate Rekan Jamal told Kurdistan 24. 

Their health conditions are stable, he added. 

Photos shared with Kurdistan 24 show shattered glass at the cafeteria's entrances.

The gas leak could have been contained before it ignited the explosion if those at the scene had dealt with the issue professionally, Jamal said, pointing out that the emergency shut down valve was nearby.

The damage caused by the explosion was limited to the cafeteria's kitchen, he added. 

A similar incident in a Sulaimani cafe in early May injured 15 people. 

According to the Kurdistan Region's firefighting officials, lack of adherence to safety measures is the leading cause behind accidental fires in the region. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive