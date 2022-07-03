Erbil-Baghdad issues should be resolved through 'meaningful dialogue': UK envoy 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Government of Iraq should be resolved through "meaningful dialogue", Britain's envoy to Erbil told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday.

British Consul General David Hunt said that his country understands that the issues between Erbil and Baghdad are "complex", adding they need to be discussed between the two sides since a resolution would benefit the country's people.

"They should be resolved, I think, through meaningful dialogue between both sides," Hunt told Kurdistan 24 on early Sunday.

Even though the issues are complex, Hunt is confident that Erbil and Baghdad can find a solution.

The diplomat made the remarks on the sideline of a ceremony. At that ceremony, a memorandum of understanding for academic cooperation was signed between UK universities and the KRG Ministry of Education.

Hunt said his country is ready to help both sides resolve their differences. Ultimately, he noted, it's the responsibility of both sides to resolve their outstanding issues through negotiations.

Erbil and Baghdad have fundamental disagreements over the former's oil and gas sector, the disputed territories, reparations for Kurdish victims of past genocides, and the Kurdistan Region's share of the federal budget.

In mid-February, the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court ruled that the Kurdish oil and gas sector is unconstitutional and should be handed over to Iraqi authorities. Erbil has repeatedly defended the constitutionality of its energy sector and refused to abide by that ruling.